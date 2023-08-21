News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 08/21/2023: ESTE, PR, CETY, TTE

August 21, 2023 — 01:53 pm EDT

Energy stocks were lower Monday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.6% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.2% drop and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil dropped 0.4% to $80.91 a barrel, erasing earlier gains. The global benchmark Brent crude contract was down 0.3% to $84.58 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 2.7% higher at $2.62 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Permian Resources (PR) agreed to buy Earthstone Energy (ESTE) in an all-stock deal worth $4.5 billion, inclusive of debt. Earthstone Energy shares jumped 14% while Permian Resources rose 0.7%.

Clean Energy Technologies (CETY) said Monday it has entered into three sales agreements with subsidiaries of China Resources to supply natural gas on an on-demand basis until March 31. Clean Energy shares were down 0.1%.

TotalEnergies (TTE) rose 1.3%. The company agreed to buy a 26% stake in the AC-RL7 permit in Australia from PTTEP.

