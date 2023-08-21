Energy Sector Update for 08/21/2023: EQNR, ESTE, PR, SHEL, HE

Energy stocks were declining late Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index down 0.2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) falling 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.6% drop and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 0.4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil dropped 0.8% to $80.64 a barrel, erasing earlier gains. The global benchmark Brent crude contract was down 0.5% to $84.35 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 2.6% higher at $2.62 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Equinor (EQNR) is mulling the sale of operations in Azerbaijan that may be worth $1 billion, Bloomberg reported Monday. Its shares rose 1.4%.

Earthstone Energy (ESTE) shares rose more than 16% after it struck a definitive agreement with Permian Resources (PR) that will result in Permian acquiring the former for about $4.5 billion in an all-stock deal.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) was downgraded to junk status by Fitch on Monday over potential exposure to Maui wildfire-related liabilities. Its shares dropped past 5%.

Shell (SHEL) has three final shortlisted bidders for its UK gas-field assets in the southern North Sea, Bloomberg reported Monday. The shares gained 0.4%.

