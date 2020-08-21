Energy
Energy Sector Update for 08/21/2020: PBT,LEU,GEVO,GASS

MT Newswires
Energy stocks trimmed a portion of their prior declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 0.8%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 48 cents lower at $42.34 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining 65 cents to $44.25 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose 10 cents to $2.45 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) was edging lower, reversing a nearly 3% gain earlier Friday, after the oil and natural gas producer declared an August cash distribution of $0.008863 per unit compared with its $0.005702 per unit distribution during the prior month its $0.005702 per unit distribution during the prior month. The company said it was able to increase the distribution for a second month in a row despite continued weakness in commodity prices and reduced production during May compared with April levels.

Centrus Energy (LEU) slid 8.5% after the nuclear fuel supplier Friday priced a $23.5 million public offering of 2.35 million shares at $10 each, representing an 8.3% discount to Thursday's closing price. After first paying underwriter discounts and other offering expenses, the company was expecting around $21.5 million in net proceeds, which will be used for general working capital, investment in technology and repaying outstanding debt.

Gevo (GEVO) plunged 32% after the biofuels company late Thursday disclosed plans for a $50 million direct at-the-market offering with institutional investors of nearly 38.5 million common shares priced at $1.30 each. Gevo expects to use the net proceeds to repay debt, working capital and general corporate purposes.

Among gainers, StealthGas (GASS) rose 10.5% on Friday after the liquefied petroleum gas shipping company reported non-GAAP Q2 net income of $0.25 per share, up from $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.02 per share adjusted profit. Revenue grew 6.5% over year-ago levels, rising to $36.3 million during the three months ended June 30 and also beating the $31 million Street view.

