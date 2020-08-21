Energy Sector Update for 08/21/2020: LEU,GEVO,GASS

Energy
Energy stocks were lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping $1.15 to $41.67 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $1.12 to $43.78 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 4 cents higher at $2.39 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund is dropping 2% while the United States Natural Gas Fund is rising 1.2%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index is sinking 3%.

In company news, Centrus Energy (LEU) slid 8% after the nuclear fuel supplier Friday priced a $23.5 million public offering of 2.35 million shares at $10 each, representing an 8.3% discount to Thursday's closing price. After first paying underwriter discounts and other offering expenses, the company was expecting around $21.5 million in net proceeds, which will be used for general working capital, investment in technology and repaying outstanding debt.

Gevo (GEVO) plunged over 25% after the biofuels company late Thursday disclosed plans for a $50 million direct at-the-market offering with institutional investors of nearly 38.5 million common shares priced at $1.30 each. Gevo expects to use the net proceeds to repay debt, working capital and general corporate purposes.

Among gainers, StealthGas (GASS) rose 14.5% on Friday after the liquefied petroleum gas shipping company reported non-GAAP Q2 net income of $0.25 per share, up from $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.02 per share adjusted profit. Revenue grew 6.5% over year-ago levels, rising to $36.3 million during the three months ended June 30 and also beating the $31 million Street view.

