Energy Sector Update for 08/21/2020: GEVO, CVX, NRG, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were trading lower during premarket activity Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) slipped 0.39%. The United States Natural Oil Fund (USO) retreated 0.69% and the United States Gas Fund (UNG) was also down 1.86%.

The West Texas Intermediate crude oil lost $0.35 to $42.47 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude declined $0.30 to $44.55 per barrel and the natural gas futures were 4.7 cents lower to $2.305 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Gevo (GEVO) retreated more than 23.6%. On Thursday, the company launched a registered direct offering of 38.5 million common shares priced at $1.30 per share for gross proceeds of $50 million.

Meanwhile, NRG Energy (NRG) gained more than 2.6% after its proposed acquisition of Centrica PLC-owned Direct Energy has been approved by Centrica's shareholders. The deal is expected to close by the end of the year.

Chevron (CVX) was trading 0.5% lower after Reuters reported the company secured approval from the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety of Western Australia to shutter two processing trains at its Gorgon liquefied natural gas plant in stages this October and in January of next year.

