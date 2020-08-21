Energy Sector Update for 08/21/2020: BKR, XOM, CVX, RDS.A, RDS.B, BP, E, COP, TOT, PBR, PBR.A, EC, SLB, HAL, NOV, SPN

(Updates with price move, analyst reports and general market commentary from the first paragraph.)

Crude slumped on Friday as a surge in COVID-19 infections in parts of the European Union coincided with a loss of momentum in private sector activity in the region, exacerbating concerns over demand amid reports the world's largest oil cartel needs to offset oversupply.

The West Texas Intermediate futures fell by 2.2% to $41.86 intraday along with Brent, its international counterpart, which was down by 2.1% to $43.96.

The IHS Markit Eurozone Composite Purchasing Managers' Index slumped to 51.6 in August from 54.9 in the previous month, signaling a loss of growth momentum, a report from IHS Markit said. Both business activity and new orders rose modestly, and at slower rates than in July.

The softer overall expansion was due to weakness in services as manufacturing output increased during the month, the report said. Meanwhile, firms across the world's largest trading bloc continued to cut jobs amid concern over demand.

Coronavirus cases were said to be soaring across Europe, including in Spain, which registered 66,905 in the past two weeks, resulting in the continent's highest 14-day infection rate, according to a report from the Guardian. Italy is said to have reported 947 new infections on Friday, the biggest daily count increase since May 14, when the country was in lockdown. Cases have been reported by at least 41 schools in Berlin, barely two weeks after the German capital's 825 schools reopened.

Certain members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC producers led by Russia - also known as OPEC-plus -- have pumped oil above supply targets from May to July, Reuters reported, citing OPEC sources and an internal report. The news report said OPEC-plus will need to slash output by more than a million barrels a day for two months to compensate for excess supply.

Meanwhile, the US oil rig count rose by 11 to 183 during the week that ended Aug. 21, rebounding from its lowest level since July 2005, according to data compiled by Baker Hughes. The combined oil and gas rig count for the US climbed by 10 to 254 while gas rigs were down by one to 69.

In Canada, the oil rig count rose by one to 20 and the gas rig count was up by one to 36 during the period under review. As a result, the aggregate count for North America climbed by 12 to 310, compared with 1,055 a year earlier.

A research report from Commerzbank Friday said China imported US energy products "worth only a mere $1.3 billion in the first six months, thus achieving only 10% of the targets" set out as part of the phase one trade agreement with the Trump administration.

Apart from increased imports of US crude from China, oil prices could find support from the hurricane season this year, according to Eugen Weinberg, head of commodity research at Commerzbank.

"The hurricane season, which in recent years has hampered neither production in the Gulf of Mexico nor operations at the refineries on the coast to any great extent, could cause massive disruptions this year," Weinberg said. "Just two weeks ago the US National Weather Agency warned of an "extremely active" hurricane season with 19-25 storms."

Citing the Energy Information Administration, Weinberg said 17% of US oil production and 45% of US oil refineries are in the Gulf or on its coast.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.