Energy Sector Update for 08/20/2020: TOPS,GEVO,HMLP,SYPR,TRP,TRP.TO

Energy stocks pared some of their prior declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.1% in late trade while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 1.8%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 35 cents lower at $42.58 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude contract declined 49 cents to $44.88 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 7 cents to $2.35 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, TOP Ships (TOPS) cruised to a nearly 28% gain after the tanker company Thursday said CEO Evangelos Pistiolis Thursday purchased 100,000 of its common shares on the open market, saying he believes its current stock price "fails to reflect the company's intrinsic value." The company also announced several "shareholder-friendly" actions, pledging to refrain from any public stock offerings or reverse stock splits over the next 12 months and said Pistiolis and affiliated entities won't sell any of his shares for at least one year. The company also is moving ahead with its previously announced stock buyback plan.

Gevo (GEVO) soared 230% on Thursday after the bio-fuels company announced a binding purchase and sales agreement with Trafigura Trading, which is expected to take delivery of 25 million gallons of low-carbon aviation fuel per year from Gevo starting in 2023. The deal represents its largest individual contract to date, the company said.

Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) raced almost 12% higher after the liquefied natural gas storage and re-gasification company reported Q2 net income of $0.50 per unit, up from $0.10 per unit in the prior year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.33 per unit.

Among decliners, Sypris Solutions (SYPR) tumbled 33% despite the pipeline materials company late Wednesday saying it will supply Tube Turns Tool-less closures for TC Energy's (TRP) Alberta Xpress expansion project of its ANR natural gas pipeline. Financial terms of the contract order were not disclosed.

