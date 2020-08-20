Energy
HMLP

Energy Sector Update for 08/20/2020: HMLP, FTI, PNRG, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy firms were trading lower premarket Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was 1.1% lower recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1.8% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 0.72%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.91 at $42.02 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.27 to $44.94 per barrel and natural gas futures were 1.7 cent lower at $2.409 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) was climbing past 5% as it reported Q2 GAAP net income of $0.50 per diluted unit, compared with $0.10 per diluted unit in the prior year.

TechnipFMC (FTI) was 1.3% lower after saying it secured a large contract to provide engineering, procurement, construction and installation services for the pre-salt Mero field project located in Brazil's Santos Basin.

PrimeEnergy (PNRG) was unchanged premarket after it reported Q2 loss per share of $3.14, compared with $2.85 earnings per share in the prior-year quarter.

