Energy Sector Update for 08/20/2020: GEVO,HMLP,SYPR,TRP

Energy stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.3% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 1.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping 34 cents to $42.59 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining 51 cents to $44.86 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 4 cents lower at $2.39 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund is dropping 0.5% while the United States Natural Gas Fund is sinking 1.8%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was off 2.6% in recent trading.

In company news, Gevo (GEVO) nearly than tripled in price on Thursday after the bio-fuels company announced a binding purchase and sale agreement with Trafigura Trading, which is expected to take delivery of 25 million gallons of low-carbon aviation fuel per year from Gevo starting in 2023. The deal represents its largest individual contract to date, the company said.

Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) raced 10% higher after the liquefied natural gas storage and re-gasification company reported Q2 net income of $0.50 per unit, up from $0.10 per unit in the prior year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.33 per unit.

Sypris Solutions (SYPR) tumbled over 31% despite the pipeline materials company late Wednesday saying it will supply Tube Turns Tool-less closures for the TC Energy's (TRP) Alberta Xpress expansion project of its ANR natural gas pipeline. Financial terms of the contract order were not disclosed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.