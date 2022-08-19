Energy Sector Update for 08/19/2022: NVGS,CGRN,STEM,CHK

Energy stocks remain mixed shortly before Friday's closing bell, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index slipping 0.5% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was climbing less than 0.1%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was sinking 1.6% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was dropping 0.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.20 lower at $90.30 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was slipping $0.49 to $96.10 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.11 to $9.30 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Navigator Holdings (NVGS) slumped more than 11% after the liquified natural gas shipping company reported an $0.18 per share profit for its fiscal Q2, marking a big improvement over a $0.01 per share gain during the June quarter last year but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus call expecting the fleet operator to earn $0.19 per share.

Capstone Green Energy (CGRN) dropped almost 40% after the micro-turbines company Friday priced an $8 million public offering of 2.9 million shares at $2.75 each, or 30.2% under Thursday's closing price. Investors also received an equal number of five-year warrants to buy an additional share exercisable at $2.75 apiece.

Stem (STEM) fell nearly 10% after a regulatory filing overnight showed CEO John Carrington this week sold 57,140 of the energy-storage company's shares as part of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan allowing executives to sell down and diversify their equity holdings. Following Tuesday's and Wednesday's stock sales, Carrington still owns more than 269,000 Stem shares.

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) declined 5.8% after the natural gas and oil producer late Thursday began an exchange offer for all of its class A, B, and C warrants issued in February 2021 as the company completed its Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization. After concluding the upcoming warrant exchange next month, Chesapeake said it expects to resume its stock buyback program.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.