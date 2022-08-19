Energy Sector Update for 08/19/2022: CGRN, STEM, CHK

Energy stocks have turned mixed this afternoon, backing down from earlier gains and the NYSE Energy Sector Index slipping 0.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) still was climbing 0.6%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was sinking 0.9% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 0.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $0.80 to $91.30 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was advancing $0.35 to $96.94 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.16 higher at $9.35 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Capstone Green Energy (CGRN) dropped almost 39% after the micro-turbines company Friday priced an $8 million public offering of 2.9 million shares at $2.75 each, or 30.2% under Thursday's closing price. Investors also received an equal number of five-year warrants to buy an additional share exercisable at $2.75 apiece.

Stem (STEM) fell more than 10% after a regulatory filing overnight showed CEO John Carrington this week sold 57,140 of the energy-storage company's shares as part of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan allowing executives to sell down and diversify their equity holdings. Following the Tuesday and Wednesday stock sales, Carrington still owns more than 269,000 Stem shares.

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) declined 4.5% after the natural gas and oil producer late Thursday began an exchange offer for all of its class A, B, and C warrants issued in February 2021 as the company completed a Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization. After concluding the upcoming warrant exchange next month, Chesapeake said it expects to resume its stock buyback program.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.