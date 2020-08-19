Energy Sector Update for 08/19/2020: OXY,OPTT,E,NOV,NAT

Energy stocks turned narrowly lower Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 0.8% in late trading.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 4 cents higher at $42.93 per barrel, reversing its mid-day retreat, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract declined 14 cents to $45.32 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose 1 cent to $2.43 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Occidental Petroleum (OXY) fell 0.8% on Wednesday after the energy major said it was selling its land grant assets in Wyoming, Colorado and Utah to privately held Orion Mine Finance for about $1.33 billion. The sale is part of the company's plans to sell around $2 billion of its assets this year and does not include the company's core assets in Colorado's DJ Basin and the Powder River Basin in Wyoming, the company said.

National Oilwell Varco (NOV) declined fractionally, giving back a small gain earlier in the session, after the oilfield-services company Wednesday said it began a cash tender offer for all $400 million of its outstanding 2.6% senior unsecured notes maturing in 2022, paying a $35 premium for each $1,000 in face value of the notes. The tender offer runs through next Tuesday, August 25.

Nordic American Tankers (NAT) slipped almost 1% after the oil-tanker company said Alexander Hansson, a Nordic American director and son of company board chairman and CEO Herbjorn Hansson, Wednesday paid $238,700 to buy 55,000 of its shares at $4.34 apiece.

To the upside, Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) climbed more than 4% on Wednesday after saying its PB3 PowerBuoy generator producing electricity using wave motion to power autonomous underwater vehicles for Italian energy major Eni (ENI) in the Adriatic Sea recently passed 600 days of continuous operation. Eni leased the PowerBuoy for 18 months in 2018 and in March extended that lease by another 18 months, the company said.

