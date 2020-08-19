Energy Sector Update for 08/19/2020: CEO, RRC, AR, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were steady pre-bell Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently inactive. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.3% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 0.07%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.47 at $42.42 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.52 to $45.53 per barrel and natural gas futures were 0.6 cents lower at $2.411 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

CNOOC (CEO) was unchanged after it booked a net profit of RMB10.38 billion ($1.50 billion) in the first six months of 2020, down from RMB30.29 billion in the same period last year.

Range Resources (RRC) was slightly higher after it priced at par an offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of its 9.250% senior notes due 2026.

Antero Resources (AR) was declining marginally after it priced a private placement of $250 million of 4.25% convertible senior notes due 2026, to raise net proceeds of about $242 million.

