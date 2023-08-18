Energy Sector Update for 08/18/2023: HE, BE, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining pre-bell Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) slipping by 0.5%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.3% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down more than 2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.6% at $79.94 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude lost 0.5% to $83.65 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 2.8% lower at $2.55 per 1 million BTU.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) was gaining nearly 11% in value after saying it is suspending bills for about 18,000 customers located in areas affected by wildfires in Maui. The company is also seeking advice from various experts but said the goal is not to restructure the company.

Bloom Energy (BE) said it has installed a 600-kilowatt energy server at a Unimicron Technology plant in Taiwan. Bloom Energy was slipping past 1% in premarket activity.

