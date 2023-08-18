Energy Sector Update for 08/18/2023: CSIQ, EQNR, HE, XOM

Energy stocks were higher late Friday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) each adding 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1% increase, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was up 0.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude was rising 1.1% to $81.31 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was advancing 0.8% to $84.80 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures were dropping 2.6% to $2.55 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Canadian Solar (CSIQ) and rivals are facing US tariffs for dodging duties on Chinese-made goods, Reuters reported Friday. Canadian Solar shares were down 1.3%.

Equinor (EQNR) said it discovered a new area around the Troll and Fram oilfield with estimated volumes of 9 million to 35 million barrels of oil equivalent. Its shares fell 0.2%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) said Friday it's seeking advice from experts as part of "a prudent scenario planning" after the wildfires in Maui, but said that the goal isn't to restructure the company. The company also said it's suspending bills for about 18,000 customers in areas affected by the wildfires as part of efforts to restore power and repair critical assets. Its share rose 15%.

Unite said Thursday that 200 of its union members stopped working over health and safety concerns at Exxon Mobil's (XOM) Mossmorran refinery in Scotland. Exxon was rising 1.3%.

