Energy Sector Update for 08/18/2022: CSIQ,DCP,NOG,PSX

Energy stocks were gaining this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 1.9% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) up 2.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was climbing 3.6% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was ahead less than 0.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $2.11 to $90.22 per barrel, while North Sea Brent crude was advancing $2.36 to $96.01 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.05 higher at $9.30 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Canadian Solar (CSIQ) rose over 16% after its Q2 net income increased nearly five times over year-ago levels, reaching $1.07 per share and scorching analyst estimates by $0.40 per share. The solar-power and batteries company also guided Q3 revenue above Street views and it raised its FY22 revenue guidance by $500 million to a new range of $7.5 billion to $8.0 billion. Analysts, on average, have been looking for $7.25 billion in FY22 sales.

DCP Midstream (DCP) gained 9.9% after Phillips 66 (PSX) overnight issued a non-binding offer to acquire all of the natural gas gathering, shipping and storage company's publicly held common units for $34.75 apiece, matching Wednesday's closing price. The target company has not yet publicly responded to the proposed acquisition. Phillips' shares were 1.7% lower this afternoon.

Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) added 6.5% on Thursday after Raymond James increased its price target for the energy company's shares by $5 to $55 and reiterated its strong buy rating for Northern's stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

