Energy Sector Update for 08/18/2020: BHP,XOM,SWN,MR,BE,GEVO

Energy stocks continued to lose more ground this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.3% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF also was down 1.3% in late trade.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled unchanged at $42.89 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude contract declined 14 cents to $45.23 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose 8 cents to $2.42 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, BHP Group (BHP) fell nearly 2% after the petroleum and mining company disclosed plans to cash out of its oil and natural gas joint venture with Exxon Mobil (XOM) in the Bass Strait separating Tasmania from the Australian mainland. BHP shares also were pressured by the company earlier Tuesday reporting a 3.1% decline in Q2 revenue from year-ago levels and cutting its dividend by 19.1% to $0.55 per share.

Southwestern Energy (SWN) declined 3.7% after Tuesday announcing plans for a $350 million public offering of senior notes due 2028. The net proceeds, together with cash raised through its recent stock sale and additional borrowings, will be used to redeem outstanding senior notes Southwestern will assume as part of its proposed acquisition of Montage Resources (MR).

Gevo (GEVO) was fractionally lower in late trade, reversing a more than 6% gain that followed the bio-fuels company Tuesday saying it has signed a master framework agreement with Praj Industries to produce and sell renewable jet fuel and premium gasoline in India and neighboring countries over the next 10 years. The new license contract replaces the preliminary agreement announced by the companies in April and commits Praj Industries to building and operating refineries capable of producing at least 5 million gallons of biobutanol by 2025.

Among gainers, Bloom Energy (BE) climbed over 20% after a regulatory filing late Monday showed board member and former General Electric (GE) CEO Jeffrey Immelt bought 70,000 shares through a string of August 14 open-market transactions averaging $14.8622 per share. The $1 million stock purchase increased Immelt's direct stake in the oil and natural gas producer to 110,0258 shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.