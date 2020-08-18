Energy
AXAS

Energy Sector Update for 08/18/2020: AXAS, AR, SWN, UNG, USO, XLE

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were mixed during premarket Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was flat. The United States Natural Oil Fund (USO) retreated 1.4% and the United States Gas Fund (UNG) added 3.8%.

The West Texas Intermediate crude oil lost $0.65 to $42.24 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude retreated $0.30 to $45.01 per barrel and the natural gas futures were 9.4 cents higher to $2.433 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) was gaining more than 12% before markets open. The company said it has renewed its strategic alternatives review that was announced last October led by Petrie Partners.

Southwestern Energy (SWN) was also up more than 2% after it has launched a public offering of $350 million of senior notes due 2028.

Meanwhile, Antero Resources (AR) was declining more than 5% after announcing that it plans to offer $250 million in convertible senior notes due in 2026 through a private placement to eligible buyers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AXAS AR SWN UNG USO

Latest Energy Videos

    #TradeTalks: What's Impacting the Energy Space and Key Technical Levels to Watch

    Mizuho Americas Senior Energy Analyst Bob Yawger joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks for an update on what’s impacting the energy space and key technical levels to watch as storage is near record levels.

    6 days ago

    MTNewswires

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Energy

    Explore

    Most Popular