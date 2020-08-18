Energy Sector Update for 08/18/2020: AXAS, AR, SWN, UNG, USO, XLE

Energy stocks were mixed during premarket Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was flat. The United States Natural Oil Fund (USO) retreated 1.4% and the United States Gas Fund (UNG) added 3.8%.

The West Texas Intermediate crude oil lost $0.65 to $42.24 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude retreated $0.30 to $45.01 per barrel and the natural gas futures were 9.4 cents higher to $2.433 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) was gaining more than 12% before markets open. The company said it has renewed its strategic alternatives review that was announced last October led by Petrie Partners.

Southwestern Energy (SWN) was also up more than 2% after it has launched a public offering of $350 million of senior notes due 2028.

Meanwhile, Antero Resources (AR) was declining more than 5% after announcing that it plans to offer $250 million in convertible senior notes due in 2026 through a private placement to eligible buyers.

