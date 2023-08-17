News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 08/17/2023: CHK, TRMD, BORR, XLE, USO, UNG

August 17, 2023

Energy stocks were gaining premarket Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was recently advancing by 1%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) were over 1% higher.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1.5% at $80.54 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark North Sea Brent crude gained 1.2% to $84.48 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 1.2% higher at $2.622 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) will replace Mercury Systems (MRCY) in the S&P MidCap 400, while Mercury will take the place of Arconic (ARNC) in the S&P SmallCap 600, effective prior to the market opening on Monday, S&P Dow Jones Indices said. Chesapeake Energy was climbing 5.7% in recent premarket activity.

TORM (TRMD) was over 1% higher after it reported Q2 net earnings of $2.14 per diluted share, up from $1.31 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.85.

Borr Drilling (BORR) was up more than 1% after it reported break-even Q2 earnings, compared with a loss of $1.09 per diluted share a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.09 per share.

