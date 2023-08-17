Energy Sector Update for 08/17/2023: BE, HE, CHK, BORR

Energy stocks were higher late Thursday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 1.1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 1.2%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.2% drop and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was down 0.4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was climbing 1% to $80.16 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was rising 0.5% to $83.90 a barrel.

US natural gas stocks rose by 35 billion cubic feet in the week ended Aug. 11, as expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg as of 7:31 am ET Thursday and following an increase of 29 billion cubic feet in the previous week.

Henry Hub natural gas futures were 1.2% higher at $2.62 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Bloom Energy (BE) said Thursday it installed a 600-kilowatt energy server at a Unimicron Technology plant in Taiwan. The installation was the first phase of a 10-megawatt solid oxide fuel cell contract with Unimicron. Bloom Energy shares were down 1.3%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) is in discussions with restructuring advisory firms, mulling options to resolve financial and legal challenges from the Maui wildfires, the Wall Street Journal reported late Wednesday. The company's shares slumped 22%.

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) shares rose 4.8% as the company is joining the S&P MidCap 400.

Borr Drilling (BORR) was down 3.5% after it reported break-even Q2 earnings, compared with a loss of $1.09 per diluted share a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.09 per share.

