Energy
NOG

Energy Sector Update for 08/17/2022: NOG, ENLC, SO, XLE, USO, UNG

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were slipping premarket Wednesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was down 0.33% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.74% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was almost 1% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 0.27% at $86.76 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 0.01% to $92.35 per barrel and natural gas futures were 0.70% higher at $9.39 per 1 million BTU.

Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) was marginally lower after saying it has agreed to buy non-operated interests in the Midland Basin for $110 million in cash.

EnLink Midstream (ENLC) was unchanged after it priced an upsized offering of $700 million of 6.5% senior notes due September 2030 at 100% of their face value. The company had originally planned to offer $500 million of the notes.

Southern Co. (SO) was slightly higher after saying it has recommended that its shareholders reject private Canadian investment firm TRC Capital Investment's unsolicited mini-tender offer for up to 2 million company common shares at $74.88 each.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NOGENLCSOXLEUSO

Latest Energy Videos

How Much More Extreme Will the Weather Get?

Aug 08, 2022

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular