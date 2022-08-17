Energy Sector Update for 08/17/2022: NOG, ENLC, SO, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were slipping premarket Wednesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was down 0.33% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.74% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was almost 1% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 0.27% at $86.76 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 0.01% to $92.35 per barrel and natural gas futures were 0.70% higher at $9.39 per 1 million BTU.

Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) was marginally lower after saying it has agreed to buy non-operated interests in the Midland Basin for $110 million in cash.

EnLink Midstream (ENLC) was unchanged after it priced an upsized offering of $700 million of 6.5% senior notes due September 2030 at 100% of their face value. The company had originally planned to offer $500 million of the notes.

Southern Co. (SO) was slightly higher after saying it has recommended that its shareholders reject private Canadian investment firm TRC Capital Investment's unsolicited mini-tender offer for up to 2 million company common shares at $74.88 each.

