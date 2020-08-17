Energy Sector Update for 08/17/2020: NEXT, TOT, COP, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy firms were declining premarket Monday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently trading 0.21% lower. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.1% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 0.38%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.04 at $42.05 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.07 to $44.73 per barrel and natural gas futures were up one cent at $2.36 per 1 million BTU.

NextDecade (NEXT) was more than 2% higher. On Friday it was reported that the company has received the approval of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to develop five liquefaction trains instead of six at its proposed Rio Grande LNG export facility in Texas.

Total (TOT) was advancing 0.2% after saying it and its partners have launched the third phase of development for the Mero deep offshore oil project located 180 kilometers off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

ConocoPhillips (COP) secured approval from the Bureau of Land Management, part of the US Department of the Interior, to proceed with its plan to drill in the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska, Reuters reported. ConocoPhillips was unchanged recently.

