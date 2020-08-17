Energy Sector Update for 08/17/2020: CVX,AXAS,SSL,OPTT

Energy stocks extended their Monday decline this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.9% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 0.8%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 88 cents higher at $42.89 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude contract increased 49 cents to $45.29 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 2 cents to $2.34 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Chevron (CVX) was narrowly higher in late trade, giving back most of a 1.4% gain earlier Monday following reports the energy major is discussing a potential investment worth hundreds of millions of dollars in the Nassiriya oilfield in Iraq. A preliminary deal could be announced by next week, The Wall Street Journal said, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.

Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) climbed more than 5% after announcing the commercial debut of its Subsea Battery, which provides an uninterruptible power source for offshore installations through an environmentally friendly lithium-iron phosphate battery capable of storing up to 132 kilowatt-hours of electricity.

Sasol (SSL) fell 5.8% after the South African energy and petrochemicals company, Monday reported a headline net loss of ZAR11.79 per share for its FY20 ended June 30, reversing headline earnings of ZAR30.72 per share profit during the previous 12 months and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a ZAR4.66 per share normalized profit.

Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) dropped 6% after Monday saying it issued five-year warrants to buy up to 33.45 million common shares exercisable at a penny apiece to an affiliate of Angelo Gordon and also named the head of the investment manager's energy unit to the Abraxas board after completing the final elements of its recent refinancing transactions. The company previously revised its credit facilities to allow for a cash sweep feature to pay down its first-lien note and also agreed to payment-in-kind interest for its second-lien notes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.