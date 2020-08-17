Energy Sector Update for 08/17/2020: AXAS,SSL,OPTT

Energy stocks were lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.6% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 0.5%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 51 cents to $42.52 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was increasing 28 cents to $45.08 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 2 cents lower at $2.33 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund is ahead 1.0% while the United States Natural Gas Fund is sinking 1.0%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index is slipping 0.4%.

In company news, Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) dropped 5.6% after Monday saying it issued five-year warrants to buy up to 33.45 million common share exercisable at a penny apiece to an affilate of Angelo Gordon and also named the head of the investment manager's energy unit to the Abraxas board after completing the final elements of its recent refinancing transactions. The company previously revised its credit facilities to allow for a cash sweep feature to pay down its first lien note and also agreed to payment-in-kind interest for its second-lien notes.

Sasol (SSL) fell 5.7% after the South African energy and petrochemicals company, Monday reported a headline net loss of ZAR11.79 per share for its FY20 ended June 30, reversing headline earnings of ZAR30.72 per share profit during the previous 12 months and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a ZAR4.66 per share normalized profit.

Among gainers, Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) climbed 9.2% after announcing the commercial debut of its Subsea Battery, which provides an uninterruptible power source for offshore installations through an environmentally friendly lithium-iron phosphate battery capable of storing up to 132 kilowatt-hours of electricity.

