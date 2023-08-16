Energy Sector Update for 08/16/2023: TTE, ET, CEQP, HESM, MMP, OKE

Energy stocks were lower late Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index down 0.5% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) shedding 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.6% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 0.6%.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, fell by 5.4 million barrels in the week ended Aug. 11 following an increase of 6.8 million barrels in the previous week.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 2% to $79.38 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was dropping 1.7% to $83.42 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were down 2.3% at $2.60 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, TotalEnergies (TTE) said Wednesday a gas exploration drilling rig has reached Block 9 off the coast of Lebanon. Its shares eased 0.2%.

Energy Transfer (ET) agreed to buy Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) in an all-equity deal worth $7.1 billion, expanding its oil and gas pipeline network. Energy Transfer shares were up 2.3% while Crestwood climbed 4.8%.

Hess Midstream (HESM) fell 5.9% following a secondary public offering of 10 million class A shares at $28.80 per share for expected gross proceeds of $288 million.

Magellan Midstream (MMP) is asking unitholders to support the acquisition of the company by Oneok (OKE) for $25 in cash and 0.667 shares of Oneok stock for each Magellan unit. Magellan shares were down 0.6% while Oneok eased 0.1%.

