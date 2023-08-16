News & Insights

Energy
HESM

Energy Sector Update for 08/16/2023: HESM, DINO, HEP, PSX, XLE, USO, UNG

August 16, 2023 — 09:29 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were edging higher pre-bell Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) advancing by 0.2% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.4% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 1% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.01% at $81.00 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 0.1% to $85.00 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 1.8% lower at $2.61 per 1 million BTU.

Hess Midstream (HESM) was slipping past 5% after it priced an underwritten secondary public offering of 10 million class A shares at $28.80 per share for expected gross proceeds of $288 million.

HF Sinclair (DINO) was fractionally lower after saying its board has authorized a $1 billion share repurchase program. Separately, the company signed a deal to acquire all outstanding units of Holly Energy Partners (HEP) that it does not already own for a combination of cash and shares.

Phillips 66 (PSX) is planning to lay off employees and realign its global finance and procurement operations, two media outlets reported, citing the company. Phillips 66 was marginally higher in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HESM
DINO
HEP
PSX
XLE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.