Energy Sector Update for 08/16/2023: HESM, DINO, HEP, PSX, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were edging higher pre-bell Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) advancing by 0.2% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.4% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 1% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.01% at $81.00 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 0.1% to $85.00 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 1.8% lower at $2.61 per 1 million BTU.

Hess Midstream (HESM) was slipping past 5% after it priced an underwritten secondary public offering of 10 million class A shares at $28.80 per share for expected gross proceeds of $288 million.

HF Sinclair (DINO) was fractionally lower after saying its board has authorized a $1 billion share repurchase program. Separately, the company signed a deal to acquire all outstanding units of Holly Energy Partners (HEP) that it does not already own for a combination of cash and shares.

Phillips 66 (PSX) is planning to lay off employees and realign its global finance and procurement operations, two media outlets reported, citing the company. Phillips 66 was marginally higher in recent premarket activity.

