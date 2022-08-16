Energy Sector Update for 08/16/2022: BP, STNG, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were advancing pre-bell Tuesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently climbing by 0.7%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up by 0.43% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was more than 4% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 0.06% at $89.46 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude lost 0.14% to $94.97 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were 6.4% higher at $9.29 per 1 million BTU.

BP (BP) is looking to dispose of its Mexican oil assets in light of the challenging operations in the country's energy sector due to the political climate and a shift in its business strategy toward renewable energy, Bloomberg News reported. BP was marginally advancing recently.

Scorpio Tankers (STNG) said it has repurchased about 1.29 million shares at $38.65 per share from Eneti. Scorpio Tankers was slightly lower in recent premarket activity.

