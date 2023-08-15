News & Insights

Energy
SDRL

Energy Sector Update for 08/15/2023: SDRL, PBF, SU, XLE, USO, UNG

August 15, 2023 — 09:19 am EDT

Energy stocks were declining pre-bell Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was almost 1% lower recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.8% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 3% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 1.4% at $81.34 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 1.2% to $85.22 per barrel and natural gas futures were 2.8% lower at $2.72 per 1 million BTU.

Seadrill (SDRL) was advancing by over 3% after saying it swung to Q2 earnings of $1.16 per diluted share from a loss of $0.72 per share a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.63.

PBF Energy (PBF) was slipping past 2% after saying its PBF Holding Co. unit has priced $500 million of 7.875% senior notes due 2030 in a private offering.

Suncor Energy (SU) was over 1% lower after it reported Q2 adjusted operating earnings of 0.96 Canadian dollars ($0.71) per basic share, down from CA$2.71 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected CA$0.83 per share.

