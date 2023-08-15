News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 08/15/2023: PHX, PBF, CMI

August 15, 2023 — 02:29 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires

Energy stocks were lower Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 1.8% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 2.1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.7% drop and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 1.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 2.2% to $80.70 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was dropping 1.9% to $84.50 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures slumped 4.7% to $2.664 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, PHX Minerals (PHX) said Tuesday its board unanimously rejected an unsolicited non-binding proposal from WhiteHawk Income to merge in a stock-for-stock deal. PHX Minerals shares were down 1.8%.

PBF Energy (PBF) was down 5.7% after BofA Securities cut the company's rating to neutral from buy. Meanwhile, the PBF Holding unit priced $500 million of 7.875% senior notes due 2030 in a private offering.

Cummins (CMI) said Tuesday that the technology of its zero-emission business segment Accelera is being used in the first hydrogen passenger train in North America. Its shares were down 1.8%.

MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information.
