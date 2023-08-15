Energy Sector Update for 08/15/2023: PBF, PHX, CMI

Energy stocks were lower late Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 1.9% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 2.2%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.7% drop, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was shedding 1.4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude was declining 1.9% to $80.95 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was dropping 1.6% to $84.86 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures slumped 4.7% to $2.67 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, PBF Energy (PBF) shares were down 5.7% after BofA Securities cut the company's rating to neutral from buy. Meanwhile, its PBF Holding unit priced $500 million of 7.875% senior notes due 2030 in a private offering.

PHX Minerals (PHX) said Tuesday its board unanimously rejected an unsolicited non-binding proposal from WhiteHawk Income to merge in a stock-for-stock deal. PHX Minerals shares fell 1.6%.

Cummins (CMI) said Tuesday that the technology of its zero-emission business segment Accelera is being used in the first hydrogen passenger train in North America. Its shares were down 1.9%.

