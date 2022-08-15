Energy Sector Update for 08/15/2022: VAL, MPLX

Energy stocks were lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 2.0% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 2.3%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was dropping 3.9% but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was climbing 0.5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $2.72 to $89.37 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was sliding $3.01 to $95.14 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.02 softer at $8.75 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Valaris (VAL) slid 5.5% after saying it has started a consent solicitation asking investors to approve proposed changes to the indentures for its senior secured first-lien notes due 2028. According to the offshore drilling company, the revisions to some of the rules for restricted payments would provide it with more financial flexibility over time. The consent solicitation runs through the close of business on Friday.

MPLX (MPLX) fell 1.1%. The natural gas gathering and transportation company Monday disclosed plans to redeem all $500 million of its outstanding 3.5% senior notes due Dec. 1 as well as redeeming all $500 million of its 3.375% senior notes maturing next March. The redemption of the 2022 notes is scheduled for August 25 and the 2023 notes on Sept. 15.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.