Energy Sector Update for 08/15/2022: PSX, LNG, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were retreating pre-bell Monday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently slipping past 3%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down more than 4%, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 3% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by 5.28% at $87.23 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude lost 4.98% to $93.26 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were 3.06% lower at $8.50 per 1 million BTU.

Phillips 66 (PSX) said its Phillips 66 Carrier unit is starting a binding expansion open season on its Seminoe Pipeline system. Phillips 66 was down more than 3% recently.

Cheniere Energy (LNG) was questioned by US regulators during the processing of permits for the installation of its higher-polluting gas-fired turbines at its liquefied natural gas terminals in Texas and Louisiana years ahead of their operation, according to documents reviewed by Reuters. Cheniere Energy was down more than 2% recently.

