Energy Sector Update for 08/15/2022: AE,VAL,MPLX,UEC,UEX.TO,DNN,DML.TO

Energy stocks added to their midday declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) both down 2%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was dropping 3.4% but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was climbing 0.7%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $2.80 to $89.29 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude was sliding $3.16 to $94.99 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures gained $0.03 to $8.79 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Adams Resources & Energy (AE) dropped 7.9% after the marketing and logistics company Monday said it closed on its purchase of Firebird Bulk Carriers and Phoenix Oil, paying a combined $32 million in cash and issuing $500,000 of its common shares for the petroleum trucking and recycling firms with operations in the Eagle Ford shale in eastern Texas.

Valaris (VAL) slid 5.6% after saying it has started a consent solicitation asking investors to approve proposed changes to the indentures for its senior secured first-lien notes due 2028. According to the offshore drilling company, the revisions to some of the rules for restricted payments would provide it with more financial flexibility over time. The consent solicitation runs through the close of business on Friday.

Uranium Energy (UEC) declined 4.4% after the miner increased the per-share price it will pay for Canadian rival UEX (UEX.TO) by another 1.4% to CA$0.497 ($0.38) just as UEX shareholders were scheduled Monday afternoon to vote on the deal. Uranium Energy previously added CA$0.06 to its initial CA$0.43 offer after Dennison Mines (DNN) Aug. 5 went public with a competing all-stock acquisition proposal. UEX shares also were lower in Toronto Stock Exchange trading this afternoon.

MPLX (MPLX) fell 1.1%. The natural gas gathering and transportation company Monday disclosed plans to redeem all $500 million of its outstanding 3.5% senior notes due Dec. 1 as well as redeeming all $500 million of its 3.375% senior notes maturing next March. The redemption of the 2022 notes is scheduled for Aug. 25 and the 2023 notes on Sept. 15.

