Energy Sector Update for 08/14/2023: PBF, CHK, SBOW, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining premarket Monday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently slipping by 0.4%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.6% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) wasdown by 0.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 1.5% at $81.97 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 1.3% to $85.72 per barrel and natural gas futures were 0.4% higher at $2.78 per 1 million BTU.

PBF Energy (PBF) was over 1% lower after saying its indirect subsidiary PBF Holding Company LLC is launching a $500 million offering of senior notes due 2030.

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) was down 0.5% after saying it has agreed to sell its remaining Eagle Ford assets in Dimmit and Webb counties in Texas to SilverBow Resources (SBOW) for $700 million.

