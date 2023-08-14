Energy Sector Update for 08/14/2023: HE, CGRN, PBF

Energy stocks were lower in Monday afternoon trading with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.6% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index rose was posting a 1.1% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 0.8%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 1% to $82.33 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was dropping 0.8% to $86.08 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 0.5% higher at $2.79 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Hawaiian Electric (HE) shares slumped 38% after a class-action lawsuit was filed against the company in connection with the wildfires in Maui that killed at least 90 people, media outlets reported Monday.

Capstone Green Energy (CGRN) said Monday that Darren Jamison, chief executive officer and president, resigned, effective Aug. 22. The shares rose 13%.

PBF Energy (PBF) was down 1.1% after the company said indirect subsidiary PBF Holding Co. is launching a $500 million offering of senior notes due 2030.

