News & Insights

Energy
HE

Energy Sector Update for 08/14/2023: HE, CGRN, PBF

August 14, 2023 — 02:15 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were lower in Monday afternoon trading with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.6% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index rose was posting a 1.1% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 0.8%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 1% to $82.33 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was dropping 0.8% to $86.08 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 0.5% higher at $2.79 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Hawaiian Electric (HE) shares slumped 38% after a class-action lawsuit was filed against the company in connection with the wildfires in Maui that killed at least 90 people, media outlets reported Monday.

Capstone Green Energy (CGRN) said Monday that Darren Jamison, chief executive officer and president, resigned, effective Aug. 22. The shares rose 13%.

PBF Energy (PBF) was down 1.1% after the company said indirect subsidiary PBF Holding Co. is launching a $500 million offering of senior notes due 2030.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HE
CGRN
PBF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.