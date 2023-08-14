News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 08/14/2023: GE, HE, CGRN, PBF

August 14, 2023 — 03:36 pm EDT

Energy stocks were lower late Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.9% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index rose was posting a 1.2% decline, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 1.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude was declining 0.9% to $82.44 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was dropping 0.8% to $86.15 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures were 0.7% higher at $2.79 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, General Electric (GE) shares rose 0.6% after its GE Vernova's digital business said Monday it acquired data integration platform company Greenbird Integration Technology to help accelerate sustainable energy grid projects.

Hawaiian Electric (HE) shares slumped 34% after a class-action lawsuit was filed against the company in connection with the wildfires in Maui that has killed at least 90 people so far, media outlets reported Monday.

Capstone Green Energy (CGRN) said Monday that President and Chief Executive Darren Jamison has resigned, effective Aug. 22. The shares rose almost 12%.

PBF Energy (PBF) was down 1% after the company said its indirect PBF Holding unit is launching a $500 million offering of senior notes due 2030.

