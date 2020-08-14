Energy
SWN

Energy Sector Update for 08/14/2020: SWN,PHX,ENSV

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index slipping 0.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 0.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping 30 cents to $41.94 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining 25 cents to $44.71 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 18 cents higher at $2.36 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund is dropping 0.6% while the United States Natural Gas Fund is advancing 7.4%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.4% gain.

Among stocks moving on news, Southwestern Energy (SWN) has jumped out to an 9.1% gain after pricing a $137.5 million public offering of 55 million common shares at $2.50 apiece, or 14.3% under Thursday's closing price. The net proceeds will be used to pay down a portion of Montage Resources' (MR) senior debt as part of its proposed acquisition of the rival oil and natural gas producer.

Panhandle Oil & Gas (PHX) dropped 4.7% after late Thursday reporting an 83% year-over-year plunge in total revenue for its fiscal Q3 ended June 30, falling to $2.7 million as sales volumes declined 20% and royalty volumes slid 16% from year-ago levels as operators limited their production and brought fewer wells online because of low commodity prices. Analyst estimates were not available.

Enservco (ENSV) slipped 6.9% after the well-site services company Friday reported a Q2 net loss of $0.08 per share, expanding on a $0.06 per share loss during the same quarter last year and missing the two-analyst consensus expecting a $0.06 per share loss for the June quarter. Total revenue dropped almost 67% year-over-year to $2.1 million, also lagging the $2.9 million Street view.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SWN PHX ENSV

Latest Energy Videos

    #TradeTalks: What's Impacting the Energy Space and Key Technical Levels to Watch

    Mizuho Americas Senior Energy Analyst Bob Yawger joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks for an update on what’s impacting the energy space and key technical levels to watch as storage is near record levels.

    2 days ago

    MTNewswires

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Energy

    Explore

    Most Popular