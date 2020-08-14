Energy Sector Update for 08/14/2020: SWN,PHX,ENSV

Energy stocks were mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index slipping 0.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 0.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping 30 cents to $41.94 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining 25 cents to $44.71 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 18 cents higher at $2.36 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund is dropping 0.6% while the United States Natural Gas Fund is advancing 7.4%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.4% gain.

Among stocks moving on news, Southwestern Energy (SWN) has jumped out to an 9.1% gain after pricing a $137.5 million public offering of 55 million common shares at $2.50 apiece, or 14.3% under Thursday's closing price. The net proceeds will be used to pay down a portion of Montage Resources' (MR) senior debt as part of its proposed acquisition of the rival oil and natural gas producer.

Panhandle Oil & Gas (PHX) dropped 4.7% after late Thursday reporting an 83% year-over-year plunge in total revenue for its fiscal Q3 ended June 30, falling to $2.7 million as sales volumes declined 20% and royalty volumes slid 16% from year-ago levels as operators limited their production and brought fewer wells online because of low commodity prices. Analyst estimates were not available.

Enservco (ENSV) slipped 6.9% after the well-site services company Friday reported a Q2 net loss of $0.08 per share, expanding on a $0.06 per share loss during the same quarter last year and missing the two-analyst consensus expecting a $0.06 per share loss for the June quarter. Total revenue dropped almost 67% year-over-year to $2.1 million, also lagging the $2.9 million Street view.

