Energy Sector Update for 08/14/2020: NOVA, SWN, SNP, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were mixed during premarket Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was flat. The United States Natural Oil Fund (USO) retreated 0.4%, while the United States Gas Fund (UNG) added 0.2%

The West Texas Intermediate crude oil lost $0.03 to $42.21 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.07 to $44.89 per barrel and the natural gas futures were 2 cents higher to $2.20 per 1 million BTU.

Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) retreated more than 9% after pricing a secondary public offering of 10 million of its common shares at $25 per share. The shares are being offered by certain selling shareholders, including affiliates of Energy Capital Partners.

Southwestern Energy Co. (SWN) added more than 1%. On Thursday, the company priced a public offering of 55 million of its common shares at $2.50 per share for gross proceeds of about $137.5 million.

Meanwhile, China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP) or Sinopec was flat before markets open. In July, the company reportedly combined its two subsidiary refineries in China's Guangdong province to improve production capacity, according to Reuters, citing two officials.

