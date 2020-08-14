Energy Sector Update for 08/14/2020: GHM,PHX,ENSV,SWN,MR

Energy stocks turned slightly lower again this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.1% in late trade while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 0.2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 23 cents lower at $42.01 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude contract declined 7 cents to $44.89 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures added 17 cents to finish at $2.36 per 1 million BTU.

Among stocks moving on news, Graham Corp (GHM) was falling more than 4% this afternoon, giving back a narrow gain earlier Friday that followed the oil industry equipment company late Thursday announcing $11 million in new orders for three refinery projects in southeast Asia and India. The orders are being recognized during Graham's current fiscal Q2 ending Sept. 30, with revenue from the equipment sales expected during its upcoming FY22 beginning next March.

Panhandle Oil & Gas (PHX) dropped 6% after late Thursday reporting an 83% year-over-year plunge in total revenue for its fiscal Q3 ended June 30, falling to $2.7 million as sales volumes declined 20% and royalty volumes slid 16% from year-ago levels as operators limited their production and brought fewer wells online because of low commodity prices. Analyst estimates were not available.

Enservco (ENSV) slipped almost 8.5% after the well-site services company Friday reported a Q2 net loss of $0.08 per share, expanding on a $0.06 per share loss during the same quarter last year and missing the two-analyst consensus expecting a $0.06 per share loss for the June quarter. Total revenue dropped almost 67% year-over-year to $2.1 million, also lagging the $2.9 million Street view.

To the upside, Southwestern Energy (SWN) has jumped out to a 7% gain after pricing a $137.5 million public offering of 55 million common shares at $2.50 apiece, or 14.3% under Thursday's closing price. The net proceeds will be used to pay down a portion of Montage Resources' (MR) senior debt as part of the proposed acquisition of the rival oil and natural gas producer by Southwestern. Montage shares also were more than 9% higher in late trade.

