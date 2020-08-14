Energy Sector Update for 08/14/2020: BKR, XOM, CVX, RDS.A, RDS.B, BP, E, COP, TOT, PBR, PBR.A, EC, SLB, HAL, NOV, SPN

(Updates with the price move, EIA/Commerzbank reports, and general market commentary from the first paragraph.)

Crude oil slipped on Friday as a cut in global demand forecast this week for 2020 against a predetermined schedule of supply increases by the world's largest cartel of producers raised concern about the rebalancing of the energy market.

The West Texas Intermediate futures fell by 0.5% to $42.02 intraday, with its international counterpart, Brent, also trading lower by 0.4% to $44.80.

Global oil demand is set to average 91.9 million barrels per day this year, a decline of 140,000 barrels per day from July's forecast in July, the International Energy Agency said in a closely watched report. The cut was due to a "stalling of mobility as the number of COVID-19 cases remains high, and weakness in the aviation sector," the IEA said in the monthly report.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC producers led by Russia will reduce joint supply cuts by 7.7 million barrels per day from August through December, versus 9.7 million barrels per day of cuts implemented from May to July. The move is in line with an agreement signed by the expanded cartel earlier this year when oil prices had slumped below $20 for both WTI and Brent.

"Following the lead of OPEC, the IEA - which had previously shown greater optimism - likewise lowered its demand forecast for 2020, thereby reversing July's upward revision," Eugen Weinberg, head of commodity research at Commerzbank, said in a note Friday. "The uncertainty over future demand, coupled with rising production, will make it challenging to restore the balance on the oil market."

Concurring with the IEA, the Commerzbank report said oil production in the US, Canada, and Brazil is recovering just as OPEC producers and allies such as Russia -- an alliance known as OPEC-plus -- are scaling back their production cuts.

On Wednesday, the Energy Information Administration said in its weekly report crude stockpiles plummeted by 4.5 million barrels in the US compared with expectations for a 2.9 million-barrel slump in a Reuters' survey of analysts.

Meanwhile, the US oil rig count fell by four to 172 during the week that ended Aug. 14, its lowest level since July 2005, according to data compiled by Baker Hughes. The count, which hit its 15-year low for the first time last week when the number of oil rigs fell to 176, has been declining for all but one of the past 22 weeks.

The combined oil and gas rig count for the US, which stood at 793 on March 6, slid by three to 244 last week. Gas rigs were up by one to 70. In Canada, the oil rig count rose by six to 19 and the gas rig count was up by one to 35 during the period under review. As a result, the aggregate count for North America climbed by four to 298, compared with 1,077 a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.