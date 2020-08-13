Energy Sector Update for 08/13/2020: XOM,GLNG,TRCH

Energy stocks were lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 1.2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping 41 cents to $42.26 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining 47 cents to $44.96 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 2 cents higher at $2.17 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund is dropping 0.9% while the United States Natural Gas Fund is advancing 1.1%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was sinking over 2%.

Among stocks moving on news, Exxon Mobil (XOM) was nearly 2% lower following a Stabroek News report that the company's Payara-Pacora project offshore Guyana has been delayed to allow for an international expert review. The Guyana government is seeking financial and technical support for the review and reportedly asked Canadian authorities for help identifying someone to conduct the review.

To the upside, Torchlight Energy Resources (TRCH) climbed 8% after Thursday announcing an option agreement with a group of private investors to sell its Hazel Project in western Texas for $12.4 million. The deal calls on the investors to complete drilling on the Flying B Ranch No. 4 well and then choosing whether to buy the remaining properties for $1,300 an acre. If the group does not exercise its option, Torchlight would reacquire the Flying B Ranch well after repaying the drilling costs.

Golar LNG (GLNG) still was fractionally higher this afternoon, giving back most of an 11% gain earlier Thursday that followed the liquefied natural gas infrastructure company reporting a 5.7% increase in Q2 revenue over year-ago levels to $102.2 million and beating the Capital IQ consensus call expecting $95.3 million in revenue for the three months ended June 30.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.