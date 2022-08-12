Energy Sector Update for 08/12/2022: PTR, SNP, PFHC, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were slipping pre-bell Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was declining by 0.5% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 1.7% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.9% higher.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by 1.2% at $93.16 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark North Sea Brent crude lost 1.2% to $98.40 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 1% lower at $8.776 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

PetroChina Company (PTR) was declining 3% after saying it has notified the New York Stock Exchange that it will apply for a voluntary delisting of its American Depositary Shares.

China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP) was down nearly 4% after saying it has notified the New York Stock Exchange of its voluntary delisting of its American depositary shares on the exchange, and will file its delisting around Aug. 29.

ProFrac Holding (PFHC), which debuted on Nasdaq in May, posted a Q2 net income attributable to the company of $6.6 million. Revenue for the quarter ended June 30 was $589.8 million, up from $174.8 million a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $563 million. ProFrac Holding shares were up 1% recently.

