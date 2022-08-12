Energy Sector Update for 08/12/2022: PBR,PFHC,PTR

Energy stocks were retreating this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down fractionally.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.4% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 1.2%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $1.99 to $92.35 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was sliding $1.39 to $98.21 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.10 lower at $8.78 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Petrobras (PBR) rose 8% after the Brazilian energy major late Thursday said it was exploring the potential sale of its potassium mining rights in the Amazon Basin. The asset consists of 34 mining titles for potassium salts, according to the company.

ProFrac Holding (PFHC) gained more than 6% after the energy services company reported a Q2 profit of $6.6 million as revenue grew 237% year-over-year to $589.8 million, beating Wall Street expectations looking for $563 million. ProFrac also said it expects an incremental improvement in its results for Q3 compared with Q2, helped by additional bundling of materials with its pressure pumping services, pricing improvements and the upcoming deployment of its first electric fleet.

PetroChina Company (PTR) slid nearly 3% after saying it has notified the New York Stock Exchange it plans to voluntary delist its American depositary shares, citing limited trading volume for its stock in the US compared with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and other factors. The company expects its last day of NYSE trading will be Sept. 8.

