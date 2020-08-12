Energy Sector Update for 08/12/2020: TRGP,OXY,SWN,MR

Energy stocks were ending broadly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 0.6% in late trade.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.06 higher at $42.67 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude contract advanced 98 cents to $45.48 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 2 cents to $2.15 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, EQT Corp (EQT) was nearly 2% higher after the oil and natural gas company said investors tendered $101.5 million of its 4.875% senior notes due 2021 by the August 11 deadline, leaving about $143.9 million of the securities still outstanding. EQT shares also were getting a lift Wednesday after Piper Sandler increased its price target for the company's shares by $1 to $17 each and reiterated its overweight rating for the stock.

Targa Resources (TRGP) rose 1.9% after the midstream company late Tuesday priced an upsized $1 billion private placement of 4.875% senior unsecured notes due 2031 at par. The deal was increased in size by $250 million over the original plans to offer $750 million of senior notes.

Southwestern Energy (SWN) declined fractionally after the oil and natural gas producer disclosed plans to acquire Montage Resources (MR), offering to exchange 1.8656 of its shares for each Montage share. Separately, Southwestern Wednesday began a public offering of 55 million common shares and using the expected net proceeds to pay down a portion of Montage's senior debt. Montage shares were down 6% this afternoon.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) was 1.2% lower, giving back a small gain earlier Wednesday, after announcing plans to repurchase up to $1.5 billion of its senior and floating interest rate notes maturing over the next three years. The redemption runs through Sept. 9 and covers eight series of the company's notes coming due between 2021 and 2023, although the highest priority will be given to redeeming Occidental's 4.10% senior notes and its 2.60% senior notes due next year.

