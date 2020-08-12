Energy
Energy Sector Update for 08/12/2020: TRGP,OXY,SWN,MR

Energy stocks were broadly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.8% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 0.2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 73 cents to $42.33 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was rising 71 cents to $45.21 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 7 cents lower at $2.10 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund is ahead 2% while the United States Natural Gas Fund is sinking 1.6%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was slipping 0.4%.

In company news, Targa Resources (TRGP) rose fractionally after the midstream company late Tuesday priced an upsized $1 billion private placement of 4.875% senior unsecured notes due 2031 at par. The deal was increased in size by $250 million over the original plans to offer $750 million of senior notes.

Southwestern Energy (SWN) climbed almost 1% after the oil and natural gas producer announced disclosed plans to acquire Montage Resources (MR), offering to exchange 1.8656 of its shares for each Montage share. Separately, Southwestern Wednesday began a public offering of 55 million common shares and using the expected net proceeds to pay down a portion of Montage's senior debt. Montage shares were down 6% this afternoon.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) was nearly 2% lower, giving a small gain earlier Wednesday, after announcing plans to repurchase up to $1.5 billion of its senior and floating interest rate notes maturing over the next three years. The redemption runs through Sept. 9 and covers eight series of the company's notes coming due between 2021 and 2023, although the highest priority will be given to redeeming Occidental's 4.10% senior notes and its 2.60% senior notes due next year.

