Energy Sector Update for 08/12/2020: TRGP, HAL, SWN, MR, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy firms were trading higher premarket Wednesday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) ETF recently up more than 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was over 2% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down more than 1%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.82 at $42.43 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.79 to $45.29 per barrel and natural gas futures were 4 cents lower at $2.13 per 1 million BTU.

Targa Resources (TRGP) was climbing past 1%. The company late Tuesday priced at par an offering of $1 billion of senior unsecured notes due 2031. The notes will accrue interest at a rate of 4.875% per year.

Real estate auction company Williams & Williams said Tuesday that it will auction surplus real estate assets for oil services company Halliburton (HAL) in live and online auction events on Oct. 7-9. Halliburton was almost 2% higher recently.

Southwestern Energy (SWN) agreed to acquire Montage Resources (MR) in an all-stock transaction. The deal, which is set to close in Q4, is expected to be accretive to all key financial metrics. The company also anticipates synergies of about $30 million in annual general and administrative savings following the deal closing. Montage was down more than 6%, while Southwestern Energy was nearly 4% lower recently.

