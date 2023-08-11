News & Insights

Energy
TUSK

Energy Sector Update for 08/11/2023: TUSK, SRE, OXY, MRO

August 11, 2023 — 03:38 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were rising late Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 0.9% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 1.3%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.9% increase, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 0.5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude was rising 0.4% to $83.16 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was advancing 0.3% to $86.68 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures were 0.1% higher at $2.77 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) shares dropped almost 8% after its Q2 results swung to a loss as revenue fell.

Sempra's (SRE) Southern California Gas Co. unit will pay a $71 million penalty in a settlement related to the 2015 Aliso Canyon natural-gas leak, California Public Utilities Commission said Thursday. Sempra shares were up 0.9%.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) was up 3.5% after saying its 1PointFive unit has been chosen for a grant by the US Energy Department's Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations for its South Texas Direct Air Capture hub project.

Marathon Oil's (MRO) free cash flow is expected to "improve meaningfully" in H2 due to a 2% to 3% increase in production and a 35% to 40% reduction in capital spending, RBC Capital Markets analysts said Thursday in a report. Marathon Oil shares rose 2.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TUSK
SRE
OXY
MRO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.