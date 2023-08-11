Energy Sector Update for 08/11/2023: TUSK, SRE, OXY, MRO

Energy stocks were rising late Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 0.9% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 1.3%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.9% increase, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 0.5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude was rising 0.4% to $83.16 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was advancing 0.3% to $86.68 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures were 0.1% higher at $2.77 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) shares dropped almost 8% after its Q2 results swung to a loss as revenue fell.

Sempra's (SRE) Southern California Gas Co. unit will pay a $71 million penalty in a settlement related to the 2015 Aliso Canyon natural-gas leak, California Public Utilities Commission said Thursday. Sempra shares were up 0.9%.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) was up 3.5% after saying its 1PointFive unit has been chosen for a grant by the US Energy Department's Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations for its South Texas Direct Air Capture hub project.

Marathon Oil's (MRO) free cash flow is expected to "improve meaningfully" in H2 due to a 2% to 3% increase in production and a 35% to 40% reduction in capital spending, RBC Capital Markets analysts said Thursday in a report. Marathon Oil shares rose 2.2%.

