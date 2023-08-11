News & Insights

Energy
OXY

Energy Sector Update for 08/11/2023: OXY, PBR, CVX, XLE, USO, UNG

August 11, 2023 — 09:18 am EDT

Energy stocks were slipping premarket Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently declining by 0.1%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 2% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.7% at $83.40 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 0.7% to $87.00 per barrel and natural gas futures were 0.3% lower at $2.76 per 1 million BTU.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) was slightly advancing after saying its 1PointFive unit has been chosen for a grant by the US Energy Department's Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations for its South Texas Direct Air Capture, or DAC, hub project.

Petrobras (PBR) said it currently has no plans to enter the fuel distribution market and is not conducting any study on the potential move. Petrobras was gaining in recent premarket activity.

Chevron (CVX) was marginally higher after saying two of its units will make investments in two lower carbon projects in Western Australia.

