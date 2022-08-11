Energy Sector Update for 08/11/2022: GLNG, SHEL, EGY, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were rallying pre-bell Thursday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently climbing 1.8%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) gained 2.4% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) rose 2.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 1.51% at $93.32 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 1.44% to $98.80 per barrel and natural gas futures were 2.99% higher at $8.45 per 1 million BTU.

Golar LNG (GLNG) reported a Q2 net income of $230.0 million, compared with $471.4 million a year earlier. Golar LNG was gaining over 4% in value recently.

Shell (SHEL) is looking to sell its entire 30% stake in the Cambo oil field in the British North Sea, Reuters reported, citing industry sources. Shell was recently up 1%.

Vaalco Energy (EGY) was over 2% higher after it reported non-GAAP Q2 net income of $0.52 per share, up from $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year.

