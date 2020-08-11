Energy Sector Update for 08/11/2020: OXY,TOT,AR,CLMT,TRGP

Energy stocks backed away from their prior session highs, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.7% this afternoon while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 0.5% in late trade.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 33 cents lower at $41.61 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract slipped 45 cents to $44.54 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose 2 cents to $2.17 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Occidental Petroleum (OXY) fell over 8% on Tuesday after CEO Vicki Hollub reportedly said the energy major has pulled its Algerian oil and natural gas assets off the market. A proposed sale of the properties to Total (TOT) was scuttled in May after Algiers refused to sign off on the deal, and during a conference call with analysts, Hollub said the company again "want(s) to be in Algeria," according to Bloomberg.

Targa Resources Partners LP (TRGP) declined nearly 4% lower after the mid-stream company Tuesday began a cash tender offer for all of $580.1 million of its 6.75% senior notes due 2024 and will pay a $20 premium for each $1,000 in face value of the notes plus any unpaid and accrued interest tendered by the Aug. 17 redemption deadline, unless amended, extended or terminated early.

Antero Resources (AR) was 2.7% lower, reversing an earlier gain that followed the company announcing a $220 million, seven-year production contract with an affiliate of JPMorgan (JPM) for natural gas from selected Antero properties in West Virginia. The deal calls on Antero to produce 60 million cubic feet of dry gas per day through the end of 2020, 75 million cubic feet daily during 2021 before falling to 40 million cubic feet per day over the reminder of the contract term.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) also turned 2.3% lower in late trading, giving back a nearly 4% advance earlier Tuesday that followed the company saying L. Todd Borgmann will become interim chief financial officer on Sept 1, succeeding H. Keith Jennings, who is leaving at the end of the month. Calumet also said Vincent Donargo will became its permanent chief accounting officer on Monday after serving in the post on an interim basis since June.

